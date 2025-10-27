‘Could've done years ago’: Kunal Kamra’s dig at Ola’s new ‘hyperservice’ move

Reacting to the announcement, Kamra posted on X, "Are you asking people to buy your parts online, then go to any mechanic they can find. This solution comes after years of pain/suffering that customers have faced. No apology, not even a “Sorry for the inconvenience” They could have done this years ago “This happens only in India.”

Kamra took the jibe at Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director at Ola Electric, who announced the expansion of its Hyperservice programme, an effort to “open source” its proprietary service infrastructure and technology.

Comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday took a sharp dig at Ola Electric’s latest “Hyperservice” initiative, questioning the company’s timing and lack of accountability.

Under Ola's Hyperservice, the company has announced that customers will now be able to purchase genuine parts directly, and any mechanic can self-train and service Ola vehicles.

"Starting today, @OlaElectric parts are openly available on our app & website. Every Ola customer can now buy genuine parts directly, and any mechanic can self-train & service Ola vehicles," Bhavish Aggarwal wrote.

"For our 1mn+ customers, this means more freedom & faster service. You can now choose where to service your Ola — at our centre, your local garage, or on your own. Genuine parts, full transparency, no middlemen," the post read.

Hyperservice to strengthen Ola's unit economics According to Ola Electric, ‘Hyperservice’ will strengthen the company's unit economics, “expanding its high-margin spare parts and accessories vertical—a segment that scales organically with the company's rapidly growing customer base”.

To be sure, Ola Electric does not break out “spares and accessories” as its own segment in its quarterly financials. It's clubbed within the automotive segment, which includes the sale of automobiles and “related services”.

In Q1 FY26, Ola Electric had an automotive revenue of ₹828 crore with an implied gross margin of 25.6%, according to the financials on its website.

That compares with ₹1,464-crore revenue and an implied gross margin of 8.4% in Q1 FY25. The company has yet to turn a profit, operationally or otherwise.

On Monday, Ola Electric shares fell 2.08% to ₹51.75 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark BSE Sensex ended the day 0.67% higher at 84,778.84 points.