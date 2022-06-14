Countdown to Amarnath Yatra begins as J&K administration expedites preparations

With less than a fortnight left for the Amarnath Yatra, the Anantnag district administration is carrying out preparations on a war footing

The security arrangements have been made at the base campsite in order to avoid any untoward incident, Anantnag deputy commissioner Dr Piyush Singla told news agency ANI.

"Arrangements for track opening, health facilities, sanitation and accommodation for pilgrims have been made so that people don't face problems," Singla added.

On June 11, additional chief secretary (home) RK Goyal reviewed the facilities for the Amarnath Yatra and had directed that there should be swift passage at checkpoints for pilgrims on way to base camps.

He had also directed the concerned officials to ensure appropriate security arrangements at the Yatri Niwas, news agency PTI reported.

The 43-day-long yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath is scheduled to start on June 30 from the twin routes – traditional 48-km Nunwan in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already said that the pilgrims will have to furnish their Aadhar card or submit to Aadhar authentication voluntarily.

The yatra has been opened to general public after two years. It was cut short as a precautionary measure in 2019 after the Centre had imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Only ritualistic aspects of the yatra were conducted in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

