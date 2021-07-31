Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Counter-terrorism one of focus areas as India takes UNSC presidency for August

India plans to organize signature events in three priority areas during its presidency of the UN Security Council. They areas include maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.
By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:13 AM IST
It is not immediately clear if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or external affairs minister S Jaishankar will speak at the UN Security Council during India’s presidency month. (PTI)

India takes over the rotating presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of August on Monday, August 2, with plans to focus on maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism, said an Indian diplomat.

“It’s a singular honour for us to be presiding over the security council in the same month when we are celebrating our 75th independence day,” T N Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the UN said in a video message released Friday.

Top leaders of the presiding country are known to address the council in their presidency month. But it could not be immediately ascertained if Prime Minister Narendra Modi or external affairs minister S Jaishankar will speak at the council, and if yes, when. A schedule to be announced on Monday will have more details.

India plans to organize “signature events” in three priority areas during its presidency including maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism.

Tirumurti said, “Maritime security has high priority for us. It is important for the security council to take a holistic approach to this issue. Peacekeeping is a topic close to our hearts given our long and pioneering involvement with peacekeeping.”

India will call for attention to security for peacekeepers using technology and on “how to bring perpetrators of crimes against peacekeepers to justice”.

And, as a country that has been at the forefront in the fight against terrorism, India plans to use the presidency to keep the “spotlight on counter-terrorism”.

This is India’s eighth stint as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and it has been keen to use the two-year term to further burnish its credentials for a permanent seat, which has been backed by all permanent members except China.

