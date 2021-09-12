Counter-terrorism forces to have fresh training module on Taliban, claims report

Security forces deployed in counter-terrorism operations will get a fresh training module on the Taliban and their modus operandi, a PTI report said, claiming that the central security establishment has asked these forces to prepare and administer a new training module. The decision is in the view of the emerging scenario following the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the report said.

The existing training module has a segment dedicated to the "changing dynamics of border management", which has information on the Taliban, but it is not updated. "That is being added through open-source authentic information and others available in a classified manner to us and the focus is the developments of the last twenty years that took place in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks," an officer told PTI. The training module is meant for BSF, SSB, state police units and those involved in counter-terrorist duties like CRPF, J&K Police etc.

After the fall of Afghanistan in the hand of the Taliban on August 15, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said India is ready to handle terror overflow into India from Afghanistan. "We were concerned about how the terrorist activity from Afghanistan could overflow into India. To that extent, our contingency planning had been ongoing and we are prepared for that," he had said.

The new module, which is being prepared has a full-fledged training, intelligence, combat module on the Taliban apart from the latest updates on its leadership, modus operandi etc.

"It is very important for the last man standing at the border, a checkpost or under a police jurisdiction to know about the Taliban's history and linked activities and strategies. Senior and top commanders of the security forces may know most of the things about Afghanistan and the Taliban situation but they draw their operational strength from the troops or the constable standing on the ground. They need to be informed well," a senior official said.

A recent report by news agency ANI claimed that there have been intelligence inputs of a group of 25 Indians with IS allegiance trying to enter India.

(With agency inputs)