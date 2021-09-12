Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Counter-terrorism forces to have fresh training module on Taliban, claims report
india news

Counter-terrorism forces to have fresh training module on Taliban, claims report

It is very important for the last man standing at the border, a checkpost or under a police jurisdiction to know about the Taliban's history and linked activities and strategies, a senior official told PTI. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The current training module has a segment on the Taliban which will be updated, the report said. (HT Photo)

Security forces deployed in counter-terrorism operations will get a fresh training module on the Taliban and their modus operandi, a PTI report said, claiming that the central security establishment has asked these forces to prepare and administer a new training module. The decision is in the view of the emerging scenario following the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the report said.

The existing training module has a segment dedicated to the "changing dynamics of border management", which has information on the Taliban, but it is not updated. "That is being added through open-source authentic information and others available in a classified manner to us and the focus is the developments of the last twenty years that took place in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks," an officer told PTI. The training module is meant for BSF, SSB, state police units and those involved in counter-terrorist duties like CRPF, J&K Police etc.

After the fall of Afghanistan in the hand of the Taliban on August 15, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said India is ready to handle terror overflow into India from Afghanistan. "We were concerned about how the terrorist activity from Afghanistan could overflow into India. To that extent, our contingency planning had been ongoing and we are prepared for that," he had said.

RELATED STORIES

The new module, which is being prepared has a full-fledged training, intelligence, combat module on the Taliban apart from the latest updates on its leadership, modus operandi etc.

"It is very important for the last man standing at the border, a checkpost or under a police jurisdiction to know about the Taliban's history and linked activities and strategies. Senior and top commanders of the security forces may know most of the things about Afghanistan and the Taliban situation but they draw their operational strength from the troops or the constable standing on the ground. They need to be informed well," a senior official said.

A recent report by news agency ANI claimed that there have been intelligence inputs of a group of 25 Indians with IS allegiance trying to enter India.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
border security force jammu and kashmir police taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

News updates from HT: SIT to probe Mumbai rape-murder case

Tamil Nadu student’s suicide ahead of NEET sparks political row

‘Narcotics jihad’ remark: Kerala BJP unit urges Amit Shah to protect Pala bishop

HT THIS DAY: Sept 13, 1965 — Jawans advance in Lahore sector, Pak loses 55 tanks in fierce battle
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP