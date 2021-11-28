Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Counting of votes for Tripura civic polls on amid enhanced security

For maintenance of law & order during counting of votes, three-tier security arrangement has been made for each counting centre by deploying CAPF as well as State Police and Tripura State Rifles
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already been declared winner on 112 seats that were uncontested by other parties. (AFP Photo/Representative use)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 08:51 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Counting of votes for Tripura civic polls started at 8am on Sunday amid tight security provided by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), state police and Tripura State Rifles. The civic polls were conducted on 222 out of the total 334 seats on November 25 with 81.54% voter turnout. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has already been declared winner on the remaining 112 seats that were uncontested by other parties.

In the remaining 222 seats, as many as 785 contestants are in the fray after 36 candidates withdrew their nominations. The elections were fought mainly between the three parties - the BJP, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M).

“ The counting of votes in connection with the election to the municipal and Nagar Panchayats 2021 for 6 Nagar Panchayats, 7 Municipal Councils and the Agartala Municipal Corporation will be conducted in 13 counting centers all over the state. In this regard adequate police arrangement has been made for each counting centre. For maintenance of law & order during counting of votes, three-tier security arrangement has been made for each counting centre by deploying CAPF as well as State Police and Tripura State Rifles,” said a statement issued by Tripura police on Saturday evening.

Soon after the polling, opposition Communist Part of India (Marxist) alleged large scale booth capturing and violence during the exercise and demanded that polls in five municipal bodies and parts of three others were countermanded and conducted afresh,or else, they would boycott counting in the five municipal bodies.

The Trinamool Congress also alleged booth capturing and demanded conduct of fresh civic polls.

The BJP, however, said it was confident that the counting will be done peacefully and appealed to its supporters to resist any attempt to stir unrest.

