Country likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September: IMD

The country is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in September, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather body also informed that the country received 24 per cent less rainfall than normal in August.

The monsoon deficit now stands at nine per cent and this is expected to come down due to good rainfall during September, IMD director-general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said as per a PTI report.

The IMD forecast for the above-normal monsoon comes as good news for farmers who were facing issues due to patchy monsoon in August and July. Before this, June too had recorded seven per cent less rainfall.

For north, northeast India and southern parts of south India, the IMD predicted normal to below rainfall in September.

This comes as the national capital is witnessing the highest single-day rainfall in September in at least 12 years, with weather stations in the city recording 112.1 mm rainfall in 24 hours. On average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The incessant rainfall caused heavy waterlogging in streets, causing traffic to snarl on key stretches such as ITO, Ring Road near IP Estate flyover, Dhaula Kuan

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory against traffic obstruction at the Azad Market Subway going towards Pratap Nagar. The Zakhira underpass was also closed due to waterlogging.

The Delhi Transport Department (DTC) has deployed personnel on the Minto Road for guiding the buses coming towards Minto Road to take another route as rains inundated the road.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the national capital as rains have continued to lash the city since yesterday.

