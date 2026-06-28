Couple returning from Haj to Srinagar win 62k from SpiceJet after boarding denied, luggage delayed

A consumer commission in Srinagar has reportedly directed SpiceJet to refund airfare and pay compensation totalling more than ₹62,000 to a couple who were allegedly denied boarding despite holding valid boarding passes while returning from the Hajj pilgrimage last year.

Stranded at airport overnight, Haj couple wins ₹ 62K compensation from SpiceJet(Representative image/PTI)

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The commission asked the airline to refund the ticket cost of ₹10,078 and pay ₹52,000 as compensation after the couple was forced to spend the night at Delhi airport and book alternative tickets to Srinagar the next morning, The Indian Express reported citing a June 9 order.

The complaint was filed by Ghulam Nabi Fafoo, who alleged that he and his wife, Raja Begum, were denied boarding on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar on July 8, 2024, despite completing check-in formalities and arriving at the boarding gate on time.

The bench comprising President Dr Farah Deeba and member Shabnum Munshi reportedly found that the couple had to purchase fresh tickets on an IndiGo flight the following morning at a higher fare of ₹13,450.

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{{^usCountry}} "The opposite party (SpiceJet) is held liable not only for being deficient in service but also for adopting unfair trade practice towards the complainant. It is also acknowledged that due to such action of the opposite party, the complainant has suffered immense mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss," the English daily quoted the commission's order. Denied boarding despite valid passes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The opposite party (SpiceJet) is held liable not only for being deficient in service but also for adopting unfair trade practice towards the complainant. It is also acknowledged that due to such action of the opposite party, the complainant has suffered immense mental pain, agony, harassment and financial loss," the English daily quoted the commission's order. Denied boarding despite valid passes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the reported complaint, Fafoo and his wife were returning to Srinagar after completing the Haj pilgrimage. Their son had booked SpiceJet tickets for the evening flight scheduled to depart Delhi at 6:45 pm and arrive in Srinagar at 8:20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the reported complaint, Fafoo and his wife were returning to Srinagar after completing the Haj pilgrimage. Their son had booked SpiceJet tickets for the evening flight scheduled to depart Delhi at 6:45 pm and arrive in Srinagar at 8:20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The couple claimed they reached the airport well before departure, completed check-in formalities, handed over their luggage and obtained boarding passes before proceeding to the boarding gate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple claimed they reached the airport well before departure, completed check-in formalities, handed over their luggage and obtained boarding passes before proceeding to the boarding gate. {{/usCountry}}

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When boarding commenced, they approached the gate with their valid boarding passes but were allegedly not allowed to board the aircraft, the Express' report added.

Fafoo told the commission that despite seeking an explanation, airline staff failed to provide any reason for denying them boarding.

Forced to spend night at airport

The complainant further alleged that “blue-eyed people” were accommodated on the flight in their place and that their boarding passes were cancelled by the airline, the IE reported.

According to the complaint, their checked-in baggage was returned only several hours later, by which time no flights to Srinagar were available.

As a result, the couple was forced to spend the night at Delhi airport, leading to considerable inconvenience and mental distress, the report added.

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The next morning, they booked seats on an IndiGo flight to Srinagar at a significantly higher fare, incurring additional expenses.

Holding SpiceJet responsible for the inconvenience and financial loss suffered by the couple, the commission ruled in favour of the complainant and awarded compensation along with the refund of the original ticket cost.

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