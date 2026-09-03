Couple tries to breach CM Vijay's security near Tamil Nadu Secretariat, detained by police

An attempt was made to breach the security of Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay by a couple near the Secretariat in Chennai on Thursday. The police detained the couple, who, according to officials, were the parents of a custodial death victim.

CM Vijay's convoy was briefly stopped when a couple tried to stop his car near Secretariat in Chennai. (PTI/Screengrab from social media)

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The duo attempted to break through the police cordon in a frantic bid to stop the chief minister’s convoy, apparently to petition him, news agency PTI reported. However, the police overpowered and detained the couple, an official said.

A video of the security breach has gone viral on social media. However, HT could not independently verify the video.

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{{^usCountry}} "They suddenly ran into the security perimeter of the chief minister's moving fleet but were immediately chased and detained by the police for questioning," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They suddenly ran into the security perimeter of the chief minister's moving fleet but were immediately chased and detained by the police for questioning," the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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Initial enquiry by the police has revealed that the parents and relatives of a young engineering graduate of Manamadurai in Sivaganga district who allegedly died in police custody in March this year have been protesting seeking justice for him.

Security breaches are not new for actor-turned-politician Vijay. Notably, the TVK chief was accorded Z+ security by the home ministry after he became the chief minister.

Earlier this year, in July, Vijay’s visit to Karur also saw a brief security breach when a man broke through the barricades and ran towards Vijay’s convoy.

Security personnel acted promptly, intercepting the individual before he could reach the Chief Minister’s vehicle and swiftly moving him away. The convoy continued towards its destination without any disruption.

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Last year, in September, a security breach occurred at Vijay’s residence in Chennai when a 24-year-old man, identified as Arun, unlawfully entered the premises despite the actor having Y-category security.

According to the police, the intruder, who appeared to be mentally disturbed, had climbed a tree to access the terrace of Vijay’s house two nights before the incident.

Vijay reportedly spotted the man during a visit to the terrace, escorted him downstairs and immediately alerted the police.

A bomb disposal squad was also called in to inspect the premises following the trespassing incident. The man was taken into custody and brought to the police station for questioning.

During interrogation, the police identified him as Arun, the son of Raja from Madurantakam.

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In December of the same year, Vijay was mobbed at the airport and fell while trying to make his way to his car.

The incident angered many of his fans, who also questioned Vijay’s security personnel over the alleged mismanagement. In a video that went viral at the time, Vijay could be seen surrounded by hundreds of fans, who soon began pushing him, causing him to fall. He immediately got back up and handled the situation calmly.