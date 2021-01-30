IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora
india news

Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora

The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.
ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue(HT_PRINT)

A Delhi Court on Saturday abated criminal proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the National Herald case.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta in Rouse Avenue Court following the demise of the veteran leader in December last year.

Counsel for Vora placed his death certificate on record and prayed for abatement of proceedings with respect to him. Following the filing of the death verification report, the Court ordered, "Proceedings in the present case qua the accused no.3 Sh. Moti Lal Vora stands abated."

The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue. Earlier Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had partly cross-examined Subramanian Swamy in the matter.

The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.

According to Swamy's complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper, had taken an interest-free loan of 90.25 crore from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national herald case
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP