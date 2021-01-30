Court abates proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora

A Delhi Court on Saturday abated criminal proceedings against late Congress leader Moti Lal Vora in the National Herald case.

The order was passed by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta in Rouse Avenue Court following the demise of the veteran leader in December last year.

Counsel for Vora placed his death certificate on record and prayed for abatement of proceedings with respect to him. Following the filing of the death verification report, the Court ordered, "Proceedings in the present case qua the accused no.3 Sh. Moti Lal Vora stands abated."

The National Herald case was filed by BJP Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Subramanian Swamy and being heard by a special court in Delhi's Rouse Avenue. Earlier Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's lawyer RS Cheema had partly cross-examined Subramanian Swamy in the matter.

The case will be heard next on February 11, 2021.

According to Swamy's complaint, Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper, had taken an interest-free loan of ₹90.25 crore from the Indian National Congress. It is alleged that the loan was not repaid. Swamy had filed the case in 2012 accusing the Gandhis and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

