Kerala HC asks Centre to allow registration of Covishield for those who want it early

Kerala high court directed the Centre to allow scheduling of the second dose of Covishield on the CoWIN portal four weeks from the date of the first dose for those who want to vaccinate themselves earlier than the suggested gap of 84 days.

A bench headed by Justice PB Suresh Kumar said that if the Centre and state governments can allow people travelling overseas to choose between early and better protection from Covid-19 similar privilege can be extended to people living here. He said that this provision can be allowed if it is needed by the beneficiary in connection with their employment or education.

“The fourth respondent (Centre) is directed to make necessary provisions forthwith in the CoWIN portal, so as to enable scheduling of second dose of Covishield vaccine after four weeks of the first dose for those who want to accept the second dose after a period of four weeks in terms of the initial protocol of the vaccine,” the court said in its order.

The court also highlighted that according to the policy made by the Union ministry of health, people shall have the choice to get early vaccination because of which vaccine is being distributed through private hospitals as well on payment basis.

The court further added that according to rules set by the Centre, vaccination remains voluntary and there is no compulsion on the part of anyone to accept it. The court said that since there is no compulsion therefore the requirement to administer two doses of the vaccine and the time interval between them for better efficacy and protection from Covid-19 can only be seen as an ‘advisory’.

It said since people have the right to refuse to accept vaccines, there can be absolutely no reason why the government should take the stand that they will not be permitted to accept the second dose after four weeks in terms of the original protocol, especially when they themselves are procuring Covid-19 vaccine by spending their own money.

The court’s observation came after a plea was filed by Kitex Garments Ltd. The firm wanted its workers to administer the second dose of Covishield without having to wait for 84 days.

Kitex in its plea said that 5,000 of its workers were vaccinated with the first dose and it made arrangements for vaccinating all of them with the second dose while bearing the entire cost, which was worth ₹93 lakh, but could not go ahead with the vaccination due to prevailing restrictions.

Centre expressed its opposition to the plea by saying that the 84-day gap between two doses of Covishield was designated to increase the efficacy of the vaccine, as recommended by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) and the technical inputs provided by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

