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Court denies interim relief to Nida Khan in TCS Nashik case

Following the court’s refusal to grant interim protection, Bandbhar said the police are now free to arrest Khan.

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 02:19 pm IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
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A Nashik court on Monday refused to grant interim anticipatory bail to 26-year-old Nida Khan, one of the eight employees from the Tata Consultancy Services-linked BPO accused in a case of alleged sexual abuse, harassment and religious coercion at the workplace.

Advocate Rahul Kasliwal, representing Nida Khan in the TCS case.(PTI)

Kiran Bandbhar, public prosecutor on behalf of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case, said that the court of additional sessions judge K G Joshi has issued notices to the investigating officer (IO) and the complainant’s counsel Milind Kurkute, seeking written submissions by April 27, when the anticipatory bail plea will be heard.

Also read | He asked me about my honeymoon’: TCS women employee alleges Nashik BPO ordeal

“The IO and Kurkute should place their stand before the court about Nida’s anticipatory bail application,” said Bandbhar. “The case is sensitive, and the complainant has suffered physical and mental trauma.”

During the hearing Kurkute urged the court not to grant Khan interim relief without considering their submissions, emphasising that the complainant wished to file a written objection to the interim plea. Following the court’s refusal to grant interim protection, Bandbhar said the police are now free to arrest Khan.

 
harassment sexual abuse
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