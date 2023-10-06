Court extends Naidu’s remand by 2 weeks

A special court for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases in Vijayawada on Thursday extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case by two more weeks.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

“Inquiry on Chandrababu’s custody and bail petitions is adjourned till tomorrow. ACB Court Judge said that she would hear the arguments of both sides tomorrow. Meanwhile, the judge has extended judicial remand till the 19th of this month’, said Pramod Kumar Dubey, advocate of Chandrababu Naidu.

The judicial remand of Naidu, who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, on September 9, ended on Thursday and the authorities of Rajahmundry central jail, where he was lodged, produced him before ACB court judge Justice Hima Bindu through virtual mode.

After enquiring about Naidu’s condition in the jail, Justice Hima Bindu extended the judicial remand to October 19, after taking into consideration a memorandum submitted by the CID seeking extension of the judicial custody.

This was the third time that Naidu’s remand was extended. Earlier, it ended on September 22 and it was extended by two more days. On September 24, the remand was extended again till October 5.

Meanwhile, the ACB court also heard the arguments for the second consecutive day on the petition filed by Naidu seeking bail in the skill development case and the one filed by the CID seeking his police custody for 10 days.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued for the bail of the TDP president, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy arguing for the state government and the CID opposed the bail and sought the police custody of Naidu.

The arguments will continue on Friday as well.

In a related case, the arguments over Naidu’s petition in the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the AP Fibernet case concluded on Thursday. Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal argued for Naidu and advocate general Sriram Subrahmanyam for the government.

The high court bench reserved the judgement, after the conclusion of the arguments.

