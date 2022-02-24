Court not properly assisted on Quran; hijab mandatory in Islam: Petitioner

As the Karnataka high court is hearing the hijab case for the 10th day on Thursday, senior advocate AM Dar, appearing for the students of the New Horizon College, submitted that hijab is mandatory in Islam, and the court is not being properly guided on Quran, the advocate said, as quoted by Livelaw. Countering arguments made in the court that hijab is not mandatory is Islam, advocate Dar said hijab is the last commandment from Allah. "It has come in 4 hijri, by the time Quran was complete," the advocate said.

"First commandment from Allah is daily five prayers. It is a different thing if every Muslim follows it. Second is zakaat. If Muslim persons are rich, then they can give zakaat. Third is ruling on inheritance. It is defined in Quran and it is obligatory. Fourth is fasting," he said adding that the 5th is Haj.

"Hijab word is not there in Quran: The term refers to partition, in the literal meaning it is some kind of partition. Hijab is mandatory. Even the wives of prophet would wear it. I will read the suras," advocate Dar said.

Addressing Justice JM Khazi, who is one of the three judges of the full bench hearing the case, advocate Dar said, "Your ladyship will be in a position to understand", as he cited verse in Arabic.

"...When the prophet was spreading Islam, one of the community from Indonesia, which was a Hindu country, said we will accept provided we can keep our Kundan. See the generosity of the Prophet, Prophet allowed it, allowed them to keep their essential religious practice," the advocate said.

The Karnataka government, on the other hand, informed the court that an FIR has been registered against the members of the Campus Front of India who had allegedly threatened some teachers in the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi district. With regard to the submission made by senior advocate S S Naganand against an organisation, an FIR has been registered," Navadgi told the bench.

