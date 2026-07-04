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    Court orders FIR against 2 Delhi University professors, another over fake teaching job scam

    The woman alleged that she came into contact with 2 profs at DU who convinced her to shell out 1 lakh for publication of research articles, to secure the job.

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:32 AM IST
    By Arnabjit Sur
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    A Delhi court has ordered the city police to lodge a case against three people, including two Delhi University assistant professors, for allegedly forging documents and cheating a woman on the pretext of providing her a teaching job in the university.

    The order passed on July 1 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Katariya of Rohini Courts, the judge said that an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether any similar victims exist. (File Photo)
    The order passed on July 1 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Katariya of Rohini Courts, the judge said that an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether any similar victims exist. (File Photo)

    Also Read| Yogesh Singh appointed again as DU vice-chancellor

    In an order passed on July 1 by Judicial Magistrate First Class Gaurav Katariya of Rohini Courts, the judge said that an investigation was necessary to ascertain whether any similar victims exist.

    Woman claims she paid 1 lakh for publications

    The FIR came on an application moved by a 28-year-old woman, a former an assistant professor DU’s Bharti College, the woman alleged that she came into contact with two assistant professors at DU who convinced her to shell out 1 lakh for the publication of research articles, claiming that it was a prerequisite for securing the job.

    The complainant claimed that she was selected as an assistant professor on November 23, 2023.

    However, things took a turn when, on August 8, 2024, the college principal told her that an RTI enquiry into her published research articles had allegedly found them to be fake. Subsequently, she was terminated from her job.

    • Arnabjit Sur
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Arnabjit Sur

      Arnabjit Sur is a Senior Correspondent with Hindustan Times' Legal Bureau. He covers Delhi's district courts. Previously, he has covered crime in the city.

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    Home/India News/Court Orders FIR Against 2 Delhi University Professors, Another Over Fake Teaching Job Scam
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