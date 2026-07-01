DU PG Admission 2026: Correction, mid-entry, third round of allocation schedule out at du.ac.in, registration begins

Delhi University has released the schedule for DU PG Admission 2026. The schedule has been released for upgrade, mid-entry, correction window, third round, CW, Sports, Ward and Round 1 of performance-based allocations cum admissions for PG programs. The schedule is available to candidates on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. DU PG Admission 2026: Correction, mid-entry, third round of allocation schedule out at du.ac.in (Hindustan Times)

The upgrade window is scheduled from July 1 to July 2, 2026. During this time, those students who have already taken admission to their allotted seats by making the necessary payment in Round 1 or Round 2 will be permitted to either lock their allotted seat or upgrade to a higher preference, if available. However, if the candidates have already received their first preference or have opted for a lock earlier, then they will not be permitted to upgrade their seats.

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Registration begins at wbjee.nic.in, direct link to apply here

It is important to note that the mid-application and correction window period has been arranged for July 2 to July 4, 2026. The second application window will be open to candidates who were unable to apply earlier or could not complete their form properly. Admitted candidates can also make corrections to their applications. It is also important to note that the facility for category changes will be available only once, and no further changes will be entertained after that.

The third seat allocation round and the Round 1 performance-based program admissions have also been included in the schedule. The third allocation list will be published on July 6, 2026, while the CW, Sports, and Ward supplementary quota list will be made available on July 7, 2026. Seat acceptance, college verification, and payment of fees will take place on the officially designated dates. Candidates are required to check the admission portal regularly.

Direct link to apply here

DU PG Admission 2026: How to Apply The official DU PG CSAS admission portal must be visited.

The registered login ID and password must be used to sign in.

The Upgrade, Freeze, or Mid-Entry option must be selected, as applicable.

Required corrections must be made carefully before the deadline.

Click submit, then download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Fresh candidates must complete the online application form during the mid-entry window.

The required mid-entry fee of ₹1,000 (non-refundable) must be paid by fresh applicants.

Preferred programmes and colleges must be selected before the form is submitted.

Counselling Schedule Here