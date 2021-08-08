Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covaxin and Covishield against Delta, Delta Plus: What recent studies revealed
india news

Covaxin and Covishield against Delta, Delta Plus: What recent studies revealed

This week, ICMR has revealed the findings of its real-life studies on the effectiveness of Covishield and Covaxin against the Delta variant of SARs-CoV-2.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:17 AM IST
ICMR studies published this week have revealed that both Covaxin and Covishield are effective against the Delta variant. (PTI)

As the Delta variant has emerged as the most threatening variant of coronavirus at present, leading to a fresh rise in the number of infections across the world, the efficacy of the vaccines against this variant remains a significant issue to address. All vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna, Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca earlier claimed to be effective against Delta. Several studies have been conducted in this regard. This week, the Indian Council of Medical Research has come up with their findings of Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines being administered in India.

Here is what they found

An ICMR study recently revealed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against Delta Plus, a mutation of the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that is driving the resurgent wave of the pandemic across the world. Delta Plus was first detected in India in April 2021 and since it is a variant of Delta, it was classified as a variant of concern. This variant has been found in several other countries.

The ICMR study found out that the variant, to some extent, neutralised antibody titer in vaccinated individuals but that will not be detrimental for the vaccination programme. Covaxin is effective against Delta Plus, the ICMR study revealed.

A similar study conducted by ICMR on Covihsield revealed that Covid-19 recovered individuals with both doses of Covishield have higher immunity against the Delta variant. The vaccine induces a robust hormonal and cellular immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, it has been found.

These are real-life studies conducted on people vaccinated either partially or fully.

Breakthrough cases where vaccinated people for infected have also been examined in these studies. Delta was considered responsible for the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. The present spike of Covid-19 cases in some states is also attributed to Delta. However, experts have said that the variant alone can not be the reason for a third wave of the pandemic in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 covishield covaxin
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits

Penguin chicks swim for the first time, people love sweet video

Video of doggo ‘just chilling’ goes viral with nearly seven million views
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP