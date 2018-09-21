‘Covered ears, held onto oxygen mask’: Jet Airways passengers recount flight horror

Mumbai-based professional Darshak Hathi flies three times a week but never had as harrowing experience as he had on his Thursday morning flight to Jaipur.

Hathi was one of 166 people on board a Jet Airways Mumbai-Jaipur flight, which returned about 50 minutes after takeoff because the cabin crew forgot to put on a key switch that maintains cabin pressure. Hathi and other passengers reported screams and cries of fear as the aircraft climbed, with the emergency oxygen masks eventually coming down.

“I had severe headache due to the low cabin pressure. We were all surprised when the oxygen masks got deployed. Most of us felt that there was no oxygen being deployed from the mask due to which we continued to feel uneasy. Though the next flight did not have any such issue, the cascading effect continued to trouble us. I travel thrice in a week, but I had never experienced such an ear pain before.”

The airline said it has taken its flight’s cockpit crew off scheduled duties until an investigation into the incident is completed.

“I hope that such a situation never occur in the future. There was no response in the first flight that took off from Mumbai. Cabin crew just regretted the inconvenience and delay in the alternative flight,” Hathi said at Jaipur airport later.

Satish Nair, a passenger who reported bleeding from his nose, was on business trip. He said the crew members did not handle the situation well.

There were 166 passengers and seven crew members, including five attendants, on board the flight.

A passenger said after the flight landed in Mumbai, they were separated into two groups, with those with nose and ear bleeds promised priority transport to the terminal.

“However, they were made to wait . Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the company that runs Mumbai airport) had deployed just one ambulance on the tarmac for us.”

Mumbai International Airport Limited did not respond.

Of the passengers, 144 traveled to Jaipur via an alternative flight of the airline, while 17 of them wished to travel at another point in time. Five of the passengers were taken to Dr Balabai Nanavati Hospital, Vile Parle.

“The five patients, all males, have mild conductive deafness, a temporary condition which is likely to take a week or 10 days to heal. They are advised not to fly till then. They are undergoing all required tests,” said Nanavati Hospital’s chief operating officer Rajendra Patankar.

Another passenger Ankur Kala, who suffered nasal bleeding, said oxygen masks were deployed about 15 minutes after takeoff but there were no announcements or instructions from the crew. “We were covering our ears and holding the oxygen mask with our hands but it was still intolerable…when I removed my mask it was full of blood. I told my co-passengers that I am bleeding and waved to the air hostess, but she told me to remain seated and that all is normal,” Kala said.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 00:03 IST