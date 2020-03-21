Covid-19: AIIMS fights rumours about pandemic with handy booklet

india

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 10:40 IST

A 20-page visual booklet prepared by Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the latest in a line of measures being taken by public health organisations to combat misinformation about coronavirus.

“Be careful, not fearful,” says the advisory. The booklet now being circulated on social media, provides information on the disease, how it is spread, who is at risk, and how to protect against it. It also answers question such as whether people should use masks and when and how to use hand sanitizers.

It also busts popular myths such as the disease being transmitted by eating chicken, eggs, and meat. The myth-buster section also tells people that pets do not pass on the disease and neither does the dead body of a person.

With people panicking about the new viral illness, the booklet tries to ease the anxiety by informing people that almost 80% of those who develop the illness need no treatment and recover on their own, less than 20% need hospitalisation, and a smaller percentage further need admission in intensive care unit (ICU).

“We are making a Hindi version of the document as well. These can be widely disseminated on social media platforms to ensure that people get the authentic information. Apart from that, we are also making small videos on things like hand hygiene and cough etiquettes, which can also be shared on social media and will be played on the LED screens inside the hospital,” said Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson, media and protocol division, AIIMS-Delhi.

“It is good that there are now several sources of authentic information rather than the forwards from unreliable sources that have been doing the rounds on WhatsApp. However, I feel that all government organisations, at least in India, should come together and coordinate their efforts instead of doing it individually. It saves resources too,” said Dr Jugal Kishore, head of department of community medicine from Safdarjung hospital.

The World Health Organisation on Thursday joined the messaging platform WhatsApp with the number +41-798931892 to provide real-time, accurate information about Covid-19. Apart from the latest numbers on how many people have been affected, the automated number provides information on how to protect oneself, travel advice, and even advice on how to cope with stress related to Covid-19.

“This is a very important step, if the WHO or the ministry of health puts up information on the messaging apps used by most, they will have a source they can rely on. These days there are so many messages all across WhatsApp that you do not know what is fake and what is real. And, if people are unsure about something, they now have a portal to cross-check it with. It is also useful for medical professionals – there are so many trials and papers being published every day, we will be able to get the latest and best information,” said Dr Atul Gogia, senior consultant of internal medicine at Sir Ganga Ramf hospital.

Apart from that, the government’s Press Information Bureau has also set up a WhatsApp and email fact-check service where people can forward the messages they have received to check whether it is a verified information.

The messages can be sent on 8799711259 or can alternatively mailed to pibfactcheck@gmail.com.