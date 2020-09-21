Covid-19: At 4.3 million, India has highest recovered cases in the world, says health ministry

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:49 IST

The Union health ministry said on Monday India has the highest number of recovered Covid-19 patients globally, constituting 19% of the total recoveries across the world, even as the country continues to be the second-worst-hit nation.

“India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakh have recovered. India’s recoveries constitute 19% of the total global recoveries,” the ministry said.

India’s Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 5,400,619, as per the health ministry’s data. Of these, there are 4,303,043 recovered cases, giving India a recovery rate of 79.67%. Over 22 million patients have recovered globally, as per worldometers, out of over 31 million cases, which means India constitutes 18.85% of the total recovered cases.

It is followed by the United States (4.2 million recoveries), Brazil (3.8 million), Russia (909,357) and South Africa (589,434). The US, India and Brazil, in that order, are also the world’s three worst-affected countries.

Active cases and deaths, meanwhile, contribute 18.71% and 1.6% of India’s total Covid-19 cases, respectively. While there are 1,010,824 active cases, the death toll stands at 86,752.

India is currently in the fourth stage of ‘Unlock,’ which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. The country started reopening from June 1, after four stages of strict nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 31.