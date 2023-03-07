Covid 19 cases show moderately upward trend in India, vaccine doses slump

There has been a steady rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in India, however, the number of fresh cases has remained low. According to the John Hopkins University's Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (JHU CSSE), a total of 1,730 new cases have been reported in the last seven days (till March 5) with around four deaths. The number fresh Covid positive cases has increased by 71% as compared with the data from last week.(AFP)

Also read: Does H3N2 influenza have relationship with Covid-19? Know what experts say

The number fresh Covid positive cases, despite being low, has increased by 71% as compared with the data from last week. From February 21 to 27, a total of 1,239 cases were reported. Around 3,000 new cases have been reported since February 20, amounting to the increase in new cases in last four weeks.

However, no significant rise in the number of deaths has been seen in the last couple of weeks. The data further shows that there had been a sudden jump in covid cases on February 11 with a total of 1,357 cases on a single day.

But, the number of vaccine doses has seen a steep decline in one month. On February 5, around 1,34,000 new doses were given, whereas, only 5,875 doses were given on March 5.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON