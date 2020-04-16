Covid-19: Most patients in Bihar recover without critical care, govt keeps fingers crossed

india

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:12 IST

A senior Bihar government official on Thursday described the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in the state as “quite good” and pointed out that a majority of them did not need emergency medical support.

Out of the 80 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, only one has died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Patna. The man who hailed from Munger had returned from Dubai and had kidney ailment. His sample had tested positive after his death.

None of the other cases developed serious complications and 37 of them recovered without requiring any emergency support like oxygen or ventilator.

“The recovery rate in Bihar is quite good, which is an encouraging sign. We hope the morbidity remains low and there is no need for critical care. We keep the asymptomatic patients in the facilities developed in districts only and send symptomatic patients to dedicated hospitals,” said principal secretary, department of health, Sanjay Kumar.

Though the number of Covid-19 cases has increased gradually, the smooth recovery is a comforting sign for the authorities, who say in most cases, the government had to reach out to the suspects because very few had reported voluntarily.

So far, 24 Covid-19 patients have been admitted at the Nalanda Medical College Hospital (NNMCH), first dedicated facility for the disease in Bihar, and over 90% of them (22) have recovered and put under home quarantine after testing negative twice.

“None of them required any oxygen or ventilator support at any stage. All the patients responded well to treatment. They did not have serious complications, while some of them did not even have apparent symptoms. There was no need for any additional support to any of them,” said Superintendent, NMCH, Dr Nirmal Kumar Sinha.

At Gaya’s Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital (Gaya), where five Covid-19 cases have so far been reported, three have recovered, but none of the patients required any ventilator or oxygen support.

“We also have some suspected cases under observation, but none has developed any serious complications. All the positive cases have responded well to treatment,” said Gaya civil surgeon Brajesh Kumr ISngh.

Many others who tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted for treatment to various hospitals, remained asymptomatic and recovered.

“There were no serious complications and no requirement of any outside support to any of the seven patients admitted here. Six of them have been discharged after testing negative twice,” said Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (Bhagalpur) superintendent RC Mandal.

At Siwan also, where one person who returned from Oman and infected 22 others of his family, the district magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey said there has been no serious complication with any of the patients.

“There has been no requirement of any additional life-saving support. Half of the patients from Siwan were sent to NMCH), while rest asymptomatic ones have been kept here at our facility,” he added.

The only death of a Covid-19 patient so far was reported at AIIMS, Patna. “He died of renal failure as he developed serious complications soon after admission. He had kidney problem. The second case was discharged without requirement of any outside support, as the patient responded well,” said AIIMS director PK Singh.

Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital superintendent Raj Ranjan Prasad said there is no Covid-19 patient in the facility. “There is one person kept under quarantine on suspicion, and his test report is awaited, but he is asymptomatic,” he added.

At Sri Krishna Memorial College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur, the superintendent SK Shahi said that there was neither any positive case nor any suspected case admitted there.