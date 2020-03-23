e-paper
Covid-19: Only 1 SC bench available, cases to be heard through video conferencing

The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, after consulting his colleagues.

Mar 23, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19 has led to near complete shutdown of the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court will only hear “extremely urgent” cases in the coming week, signalling a near complete shutdown of the apex court. Only one bench will be available, if necessary, to transact judicial work and it will sit on Wednesday, a notification issued by the court said on Sunday.

 The decision was taken by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, after consulting his colleagues.

 “Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India has, after consulting his colleagues, directed that during the course of the ensuing week, a Bench of two Hon’ble Judges, as may be necessary to hear extremely urgent cases, will be available to transact judicial work”, the notification said.

There will be facility to conduct hearing through video conferencing. Rooms with requisite facilities for this purpose in the Supreme Court premises will made available for the convenience of the lawyers.

In order to get the case listed before the bench, the advocate concerned should indicate the extreme urgency of the matter in writing which will then be listed at the discretion of the judge who presides the bench.

The composition of the bench is not yet known.

On Monday, however, two benches - both headed by CJI - will sit to hear cases. Earlier, five benches, including one chamber judge, were scheduled to sit on Monday. However, it was decided by the court on Sunday to cancel three of those five benches.

The bench comprising CJI and justices L Nageswara Rao and Surya Kant will sit at 11 am on Monday.

Thereafter, the bench comprising the CJI and justice DY Chandrachud will take up matters through video conferencing.

