Home / India News / Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior

The man survived a fall from the third floor of the hospital but was badly injured.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:29 IST
Mahesh Shivhare| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Gwalior/Bhopal
The hospital said the man who undergone a kidney transplant recently appeared depressed .
The hospital said the man who undergone a kidney transplant recently appeared depressed .(Representative Photo/REUTERS)
         

A 40-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly made attempts to end life twice in less than 30 minutes on Monday - first by slitting his wrist and then jumping off the third floor at Jaya Arogya Government multi-specialty hospital in Gwalior where he is being treated, the hospital administration said.

His condition is stated to be serious due to injuries he sustained and loss of blood.

The man told hospital administration that he took this extreme step as he was depressed.

“He had renal failure. His mother recently donated a kidney to him and then he tested positive for coronavirus. He was in a state of depression as he thought that he was becoming a burden for his family,” said RKS Dhakad, superintendent of Jaya Arogya government multi-specialty hospital.

He said the man was admitted at the hospital on Saturday after he was found Covid-19 positive.

“The man first slit his wrist at around 3 pm in the bathroom of the hospital and after a few minutes, he jumped off the third floor of the hospital. He fell on a tin shed and sustained serious injuries in his legs and hands. His condition is serious due to loss of blood,” Dhakad said.

Gwalior superintendent of police Amit Sanghi said, “We have informed the patient’s family. We are investigating the matter and will record his statement once his condition stabilizes.”

Covid-19 patient attempts to end life twice in hospital in Gwalior
