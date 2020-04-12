Covid-19 positive cases rise to 54 in Odisha, at least 35 to be discharged from hospitals soon

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 10:23 IST

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha rose to 54 after four news cases, including two from the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh, were reported on Saturday.

Odisha Health and family welfare department late on Saturday night said that samples of four more people have tested positive. Of the four new cases, two are from Bisra area of Sundargarh district.

So far, 3,551 samples have been tested in Odisha of which 3,497 have tested negative. Twelve of the 54 people have been discharged from hospitals following treatment while a 72-year-old man of Bhubaneswar, tested positive, died.

National Health Mission director Shalini Pandit said just 35 cases needed hospital care as they are yet to show any of the classic symptoms of the disease even after they were tested positive. They were hospitalised purely as a preventive measure for their and the community’s safety. They would be discharged after their reports test negative twice, she said.

Pandit said 80 per cent patients out of the total Covid-19 cases in Odisha were asymptomatic carriers. Therefore, surveillance is the best weapon against the disease.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positive cases in India crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday. According to health ministry figures, 8,356 people have contracted the coronavirus disease and 273 have died across the country, with more than 900 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours.