Covid-19 recovery rate in India at 39.62 %: Health Ministry

Updated: May 20, 2020 18:02 IST

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Wednesday said that 7.9 people per lakh population of India has got affected due to Covid-19 and the recovery rate is 39.62%.

“If the total population of the world is taken into account, then 62 people per lakh population have been affected due to COVID-19. In India, 7.9 people per lakh population have got affected due to COVID,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Agarwal said that at present about 40% of people have recovered from Covid-19. Out of active cases, 2.94% are on the oxygen support, 3% at ICU related support, and 0.45% on ventilators, he added.

He said that 4.2 people per lakh population across the world have died due to the disease, India has recorded 0.2 deaths per lakh population.

Talking about COVID-19 recovery rate in the country, he said: “When the first lockdown started, then the recovery rate was around 7.1%. The recovery rate during the second lockdown was 11.42%, which further rose to 26.59%. Today the recovery rate is 39.62%.”He said that it is “satisfactory” to note that 42,298 people have recovered from the coronavirus and the number of active cases is 61,149.