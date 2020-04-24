Covid-19: This is why Mumbai is reporting high number of coronavirus cases

mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 14:39 IST

Mumbai reported 522 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, April 23, the highest single-day jump for any Indian city since the first coronavirus patient was detected in Kerala on January 30. It is also the Indian city worst hit by Covid-19, with 4,205 cases recorded until the morning of Friday, April 24.

Since April 13 (242 cases in 24 hours), Mumbai has consistently recorded the highest one-day increase among Indian cities, with a single exception: April 17, when it reported 12 cases. Even the exception was because of the exclusion of private lab results and not an actual dip).

Here are Mumbai’s numbers for the last 10 days

April 14: 216

April 15: 140

April 16: 177

April 17: 12

April 18: 183

April 19: 456

April 20: 308

April 21: 419

April 22: 232

April 23: 522

What explains the financial capital’s high Covid-19 numbers?

Intensive contact tracing, testing and quarantining of high-risk individuals has contributed to the consistently high numbers, according to the health department officials of Maharashtra and Mumbai. “Between 40-45% of our total cases are [the result of] efforts at contact tracing and fever camps in containment zones,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy health officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to BMC data on April 24, more than 400,000 people had been screened across 813 containment zones in the city (the number of containment zones increased to 930 on April 23), and at the airport since the Covid-19 outbreak.

A senior BMC officer, on condition of anonymity, said: “We have to consider the remaining 55% as well. These are coming from the untraced population, but the good thing is that many of them are coming voluntarily [for testing] and it is only later that our health officers realise that they are contacts of existing positive patients.”According to data analysis of positive patients by the Maharashtra Medical Education and Drugs Department (MEDD), 81% of the state’s patients are asymptomatic. Mumbai’s numbers are similar (80%).

Notably, although the cases are rising, the mortality rate in Maharashtra is dipping. On April 12, the city’s mortality rate was 7.41%. This reduced to 4.4% on April 23. On April 12, of the 1,996 patients detected, 148 had succumbed to the infection. Until Thursday night, Maharashtra recorded 6,427 cases with 283 deaths.

At the same time, Mumbai’s mortality rate has fallen, too. On April 12 was 7.09% (92 deaths and 1298 positives). This came down to 3.97% on April 23 (167 deaths and 4205 positives).

“Identification and quarantining of high-risk contacts has been helpful in keeping Mumbai’s numbers realistic. We will see high figures, but there is no reason to panic because these are expected results of the intensive contact-tracing and isolation programme in Maharashtra,” a state government health official said. “Besides, we are aggressively testing a large number of high-risk contacts.”

As of April 23, 11pm, the number of home-quarantined people in the state touched 114,398, while 8,702 were in institutional quarantine, according to data provided by the state health department. Meanwhile, BMC said on April 24 altogether 92,000 people were under home quarantine in Mumbai. Simultaneously, Maharashtra’s health department had screened 2.726 million people across the affected districts. Nearly 2 million of these are in Mumbai. Separately, BMC’s squads had screened more than 400,000 Mumbai residents for contact tracing. These exercises were carried out at the airport from the end of January, and at dedicated fever clinics, in addition to door-to-door surveillance.

Mumbai’s municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said: “A significant proportion of Mumbai’s cases are of people that have already been quarantined and those that are under observation. The ones that are testing positive, BMC had already anticipated in some measure that they may have the virus.”

As of April 23, Maharashtra had conducted 96,369 tests, of which 55,000 (or 57.07%) were in Mumbai alone, according to Pardeshi. Maharashtra has recorded 89,561 negative samples. The remainder are repeat tests.

“On any given day, between 70-80% of the city’s active cases are asymptomatic,” BMC deputy health officer Shah said on Thursday night, soon after the city’s highest one-day jump was announced. “It is a good thing that so many positive patients are asymptomatic, because they don’t easily spread the disease. They don’t cough or sneeze, and transmit it to someone else. In fact, these patients are adding to our collective immunity. It is the symptomatic ones we have to pay attention to. Not only because they spread it, but because they need medical attention, we need to treat their symptoms before they get worse and change into more complex conditions.”