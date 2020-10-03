Covid-19: Two IIT-D startups develop antiviral T-shirt, lotion

india

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:16 IST

Two startups from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi have developed an antiviral protection kit that contains an antiviral lotion and T-shirt along with essentials like hand sanitisers and masks.

The antiviral fabric used for the T-shirt, say the researchers, destroys microorganisms on contact. It reduces the likelihood of microbes settling on the fabric, thereby cutting down transmission. The fabric is over 95% effective against bacteria and viruses, according to the researchers.

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is spread through respiratory droplets that settle on surface that is then touched by another person who can infect themselves by touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The antimicrobial properties of the T-shirt remain effective even after 30 washes in mild conditions.

“The Covid-19 pandemic driving an all-time-high demand of multifunctional antiviral and microbial apparels. Developing cost-effective bio-clothing with antiviral and antimicrobial functionalities through local resources and resilient manufacturing can deactivate the viral threats and can efficiently stop or slow the spread of the virus. Further, this will boost the local economy for textile and garment sectors,” said Bipin Kumar, professor in the department of textile and fibre engineering at IIT Delhi and mentor for E-TEX, one of the two startups that has developed the kit.

The other startup, Clensta, has created a protection lotion that offers up to 99.9% virus protection for up to 24 hours. The product developed using Prolonged Antiviral Technology to prevent bacterial, viral, and fungal infections without harming the environment and human health. The product can protect against the virus for 24 hours, thereby reducing the need for washing hands and using sanitisers frequently. It can be used on any part of the body, including the face.

“Amid the ongoing pandemic, it is of utmost importance to maintain personal hygiene. To cope with the rising demand of sanitisation products, we extend a new range of affordable antiviral products to provide long term protection in one use,” said Puneet Gupta, founder of Clensta International.