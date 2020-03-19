Covid-19: Two more trainee IFS officers confirm positive in Uttarakhand

india

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 23:03 IST

Dehradun: Two more trainee Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers confirmed positive for COVID-19 in Dehradun on Thursday evening, informed officials from Uttarakhand’s health department.

Officials said that the two are also part of the group of trainee IFS officers that recently returned from an international tour of Spain, Finland and Russia. The first confirmed positive case in the state was of a 26-year-old trainee IFS officer who tested positive on Sunday.

Dr. CP Bhaisora, principal of Government Medical College in Haldwani, which is the only testing center in the state, said two more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed after testing.

“Two more cases were confirmed today (Thursday) and 37 were found to be negative from the samples sent from Dehradun. The samples were received at our hospital on Wednesday,” said Dr. Bhaisora.

On Monday, the district administration had quarantined the campus of Forest Research Institute and Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA) in Dehradun, where the first infected patient was staying.

So far 82 people have tested negative for the virus in Uttarakhand, while 114 samples including those of close contacts of the three positive cases have been sent for testing. 29 results were awaited on Thursday evening. On Thursday, 19 samples were sent for testing from Dehradun, Nainital and Haridwar.

Uttarakhand government has also increased the number of isolation beds from 337 to 474.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has suspended to and fro movement of buses to Nepal and other destinations in Punjab and Kashmir among others.

“To curb the spread of coronavirus infection we had written to the Nepal government that buses from Uttarakhand to Mahendra Nagar in Nepal will be stopped and asked them to stop sending buses here too. For inter-states, we have stopped plying buses to Punjab and Kashmir as of now in light of coronavirus outbreak,” said Jain.

Officials from Uttarakhand Tourism Department will also be holding a meeting on Friday to review the situation.

When asked if domestic and foreign tourist to the state will be stopped for the time being, Dilip Jawalkar, secretary for tourism in the state said, “I would be meeting all concerned officials from the tourism department on Friday and any decision regarding stopping the entry of tourists will be taken after the meeting.”