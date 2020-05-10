Covid-19: Yogi asks high-level teams to camp in Agra, Meerut, Kanpur

india

Updated: May 10, 2020 20:04 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered on Sunday high-level medical teams and senior bureaucrats to camp in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur for Covid-19 containment as these three districts have recorded a spike in coronavirus cases.

Yogi Adityanath issued this directive at a review meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees set up for Covid-19 management.

“Send high-level medical teams to Agra, Meerut and Kanpur to contain the spread of Covid-19 and monitor pandemic containment and treatment,” the chief minister said at the meeting.

He also asked senior bureaucrats to go to the three districts. The chief minister directed infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC) Alok Kumar, and principal secretary, medical education, Rajneesh Dubey to camp in Agra. He also said he wanted a senior doctor of SGPGIMS (Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow) and senior police officers to go to Agra.

Besides, he asked principal secretary, irrigation, T Venkatesh to camp in Meerut with senior health, medical education and police officers. The details of the officials who would be sent to Kanpur were not mentioned.

The chief minister asked officials to make all ventilators functional, prepare a list of anaesthetists and train them to operate ventilators.

Emphasising on boosting the immunity of the general public, he asked the officers concerned and the respective district administrations to encourage the use of Ayush Kavach Covid app created by the state’s ayush department.

“This would help and guide people towards immunity enhancement because it has a lot of Ayurveda and yoga-related tips,” Adityanath said.

He said a list of migrants returning to UP should be arranged so that the government could manage their safe homecoming.

The state government is committed to the safety of the returning migrants, he said, adding that it must be ensured that no migrant would have to take a long walk home.

Laying stress on strict adherence to the lockdown, he asked officials to ensure enhanced alertness on both inter-state and international borders of UP.

All Covid-19 hospitals must have sufficient PPE (personal protective equipment), N-95 masks, sanitisers and other related paraphernalia, he said. All the community kitchens must maintain the highest level of cleanliness and they should be sanitised frequently, he said. These kitchens must supply good and sufficient food to the needy, he added.

While all migrants must be screened, those with symptoms must be tested, he said. Those who test positive should be provided with the best of treatment, he said, adding that healthy migrants should be sent home with ration kits.

Along with the Team-11 officers, medical education minister Suresh Khanna; health minister Jai Pratap Singh and minister of state for health Atul Garg were present at the meeting.