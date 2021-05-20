‘Covid active cases declining but…’: PM Modi sounds a note of caution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid emphasis on the Covid-19 management strategy based on the local experiences as he interacted with district officials of 10 states reporting high caseload via virtual conference. Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said, "If Covid-19 can mutate, so should our fighting strategies. In the midst of new challenges, we need new strategies and solutions. It becomes important to use local experiences and we need to work together as a country."

Lauding 54 district magistrates in the 10 states for their covid-19 management work, PM Modi highlighted that the active cases have started coming down in the country. He, however, said that challenges will remain as long as the virus is present even on a minor scale.

"In these one and a half years, you have experienced that as long as this infection is present even on the minor scale, the challenge remains," said PM Modi.

He also addressed the topic of vaccine wastage and said, "Wastage of a single vaccine means not being able to provide the necessary protective cover to one life. Therefore, it is necessary to stop vaccine waste."

PM Modi asked district magistrates to prioritise making life easier for their people by providing free ration and other essential supplies. "Along with saving lives, our priority is the ease of living of every person," he said, adding, "There should be facilities for free ration for the poor, other essential supplies, black marketing should be stopped, all these are also necessary to win this fight, and it is also necessary to move forward."

After witnessing an unprecedented spike of 400,000 cases a day, India is seeing a steady decline in the daily cases of infection. The average number is now hovering below the 300,000 mark. As of Thursday morning, the active cases in the country stands at 31,29,878, comprising 12.14 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry daily bulletin.

However, the number of fatalities is still on the worrying lines keeping the health officials on their toes. On Thursday, the toll increased by 3,874 and it currently stands at 287, 122.

Thursday's meeting was the second such interaction between the Prime Minister and the district-level officials. The first meeting was on May 18, when PM Modi met 46 district magistrates from nine states virtually.

Till now, PM Modi has held a number of meetings with chief ministers from across the country and also, in some cases, from high caseload states on the pandemic situation since its first reported outbreak in 2020. But now, the focus of the government has shifted to rural areas, which are reporting a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. The government recently released guidelines for controlling the spread of the infection in these areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON