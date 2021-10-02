Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid can 'come back with vengeance': AIIMS task force chief warns against lower
india news

Covid can 'come back with vengeance': AIIMS task force chief warns against lower

Published on Oct 02, 2021 10:49 PM IST
A healthcare worker checks the temperature of a child during a door-to-door surveillance to safeguard children amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease at a village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. (File photo / Reuters)
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Dr Navneet Wig, chairperson of the Covid-19 task force at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), on Saturday warned against lowering the guards, as he said that the war against the pandemic "is still not over" and it "can come back with a vengeance", news agency ANI reported. The senior doctor also noted that some states in the country still have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Hence it is important that people remain cautious and take all necessary precautions to prevent respiratory disease, he said.

"It is not easy. Many countries are still fighting battles. So we have to be very cautious as this can come back with a vengeance," Dr Wig said as per the ANI report.

As of Saturday, more than 90 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, marking a major milestone in the battle against the disease. Commenting on the same, Dr Wig said, "We have to go far ahead of 100 crores and have to make everybody double vaccinated." He further emphasised maintaining vaccination pace and ensuring that all beneficiaries are fully vaccinated, according to the report.

"That is how we are going to win this war. It is not an easy war, still, we cannot be overconfident, we have to be a little underconfident so that we don't lower our guard and take all precautions," Dr Wig also said.

RELATED STORIES

Noting a rise in the cases of dengue and typhoid fever, Dr Wig requested people to wear a mask and practise social distancing as much as possible. "We are seeing cases with dengue, scrub typhus, typhoid fever and airborne diseases. So, it is very difficult for doctors to decide if it is Covid or flu, dengue, typhoid fever, or viral hepatitis. My request is that till festival season, please go slow, wear your mask and avoid social gatherings." he said.

India on Saturday logged 24,354 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 33,791,061. While the active cases declined to 273,889, which is the lowest in 197 days, according to the Union health ministry's data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims delhi coronavirus covid-19
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chhattisgarh launches cow dung based power generation project

3 terrorist attacks in J&K; 1 civilian killed, another injured

Assam forms panel to prepare framework for implementation of Assam Accord

Over 6.3 billion Covid-19 shots administered worldwide so far; China, India lead
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP