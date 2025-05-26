Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Covid cases in India surge past 1,000, states on alert | State-wise details

ByPriyanshu Priya
May 26, 2025 01:23 PM IST

As of May 26, the country has 1,009 active cases, a sharp increase from 257 active cases on May 19.

India has reported a significant rise in active Covid-19 cases, with the total number crossing the 1,000 mark, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

India has 1,009 active cases as of Monday(HT Photo)
India has 1,009 active cases as of Monday(HT Photo)

As of May 26, the country has 1,009 active cases, a sharp increase from 257 active cases on May 19. While most of the current cases are reported to be mild and do not require hospital admission, health officials across several states are on alert.

State-wise surge in Cases

States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are currently seeing the most Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. Kerala has reported the highest rise in active cases in the past week, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

According to the health ministry, as of May 26, the largest increase in active cases was seen in:

  • Kerala: 335 cases
  • Maharashtra: 153 cases
  • Delhi: 99 cases
  • Gujarat: 76 cases
  • Karnataka: 34 cases

These figures reflect a notable rise compared to the previous week. Between May 12 and May 19, Kerala reported only 69 new active cases, Maharashtra 44, Karnataka 8, Gujarat 6, and Delhi just 3.

 

S. No.Name of State / UTActive CasesCured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths
TotalChange since 19th May 2025CumulativeChange since 19th May 2025Cumulative 
Death on 19th May 2025
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands0 106370129 
2Andhra Pradesh42326365014733 
3Arunachal Pradesh0 667530296 
4Assam0 73822208038 
5Bihar0 843376012315 
6Chandigarh0 9957601186 
7Chhattisgarh11174424014205 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu0 1158804 
9Delhi10499 201705224 26701 
10Goa125969204014 
11Gujarat8376 128168814 11101 
12Haryana9106841310787 
13Himachal Pradesh0 31887404247 
14Jammu and Kashmir0 47740704793 
15Jharkhand0 43852405337 
16Karnataka4734 405719127 40412
17Kerala***430335 6849272105 72142
18Ladakh0 294570231 
19Lakshadweep0 11363052 
20Madhya Pradesh21046049010788 
21Maharashtra209153 802984956 148606
22Manipur0 13789102149 
23Meghalaya0 9536601628 
24Mizoram0 2389010734 
25Nagaland0 352510782 
26Odisha0 133954709215 
27Puducherry917584712 1982 
28Punjab0 773434020600 
29Rajasthan1311 131819609746 
30Sikkim044495501 
31Tamil Nadu69357423660 38086 
32Telangana184081204111 
33Tripura0 1076460943 
34Uttarakhand0 44501307778 
35Uttar Pradesh1515 2122619023743 
36West Bengal1211 210651921558 
Total#1009752 44511545305 533673

First cases in Bihar and Jharkhand

States like Bihar and Jharkhand, which had previously reported no cases in the current wave, have now confirmed their first infections.

A 31-year-old man from Patna with no recent travel history was tested positive and is being treated at a private hospital, according to a PTI report.

A person who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive in Jharkhand's Ranchi, marking the state’s first case in this wave, the news agency's report added.

Karnataka assessing precautionary measures

In Karnataka, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government is monitoring the situation and has asked officials to increase testing, especially in high-risk groups.

"We have asked our department officials to conduct tests. RT-PCR testing kits will most probably reach our centres by tomorrow or the day after," Rao said.

“So, wherever necessary, we have asked for tests to be conducted, especially with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases among aged people and children. This is compulsory at private and government hospitals.”

"Let's see the situation for four to five days in the state and the country," and said technical advisory committee meetings will be held weekly.

Rao also noted that the central government is monitoring the situation but has not issued any specific new restrictions, only guidelines on testing and precautions for high-risk individuals.

Central gov reviewed situation across states

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday, last week, reviewed the situation with top officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Department of Health Research, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), new Covid-19 variants have been detected in the country. These include:

In the new Covid wave, one case of variant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of variant LF.7 have been reported so far.

These variants are under observation by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs). They are not classified as dangerous variants yet, but have been linked to rising case numbers in China and parts of Asia.

In India, however, the most common Covid variant remains JN.1, making up 53% of all cases tested. It is followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron-related strains (20%).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, with including Mumbai Weather Today on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Covid cases in India surge past 1,000, states on alert | State-wise details
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On