Covid cases in India surge past 1,000, states on alert | State-wise details

India has reported a significant rise in active Covid-19 cases, with the total number crossing the 1,000 mark, according to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday. India has 1,009 active cases as of Monday(HT Photo)

As of May 26, the country has 1,009 active cases, a sharp increase from 257 active cases on May 19. While most of the current cases are reported to be mild and do not require hospital admission, health officials across several states are on alert.

State-wise surge in Cases

States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are currently seeing the most Covid-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. Kerala has reported the highest rise in active cases in the past week, followed by Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

According to the health ministry, as of May 26, the largest increase in active cases was seen in:

Kerala: 335 cases

Maharashtra: 153 cases

Delhi: 99 cases

Gujarat: 76 cases

Karnataka: 34 cases

These figures reflect a notable rise compared to the previous week. Between May 12 and May 19, Kerala reported only 69 new active cases, Maharashtra 44, Karnataka 8, Gujarat 6, and Delhi just 3.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since 19th May 2025 Cumulative Change since 19th May 2025 Cumulative Death on 19th May 2025 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10637 0 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 4 4 2326365 0 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 0 66753 0 296 4 Assam 0 738222 0 8038 5 Bihar 0 843376 0 12315 6 Chandigarh 0 99576 0 1186 7 Chhattisgarh 1 1 1174424 0 14205 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 0 4 9 Delhi 104 99 2017052 24 26701 10 Goa 1 1 259692 0 4014 11 Gujarat 83 76 1281688 14 11101 12 Haryana 9 8 1068413 3 10787 13 Himachal Pradesh 0 318874 0 4247 14 Jammu and Kashmir 0 477407 0 4793 15 Jharkhand 0 438524 0 5337 16 Karnataka 47 34 4057191 27 40412 1 17 Kerala*** 430 335 6849272 105 72142 2 18 Ladakh 0 29457 0 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 0 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 2 2 1046049 0 10788 21 Maharashtra 209 153 8029849 56 148606 4 22 Manipur 0 137891 0 2149 23 Meghalaya 0 95366 0 1628 24 Mizoram 0 238901 0 734 25 Nagaland 0 35251 0 782 26 Odisha 0 1339547 0 9215 27 Puducherry 9 1 175847 12 1982 28 Punjab 0 773434 0 20600 29 Rajasthan 13 11 1318196 0 9746 30 Sikkim 0 1 44495 1 501 31 Tamil Nadu 69 3 3574236 60 38086 32 Telangana 1 1 840812 0 4111 33 Tripura 0 107646 0 943 34 Uttarakhand 0 445013 0 7778 35 Uttar Pradesh 15 15 2122619 0 23743 36 West Bengal 12 11 2106519 3 21558 Total# 1009 752 44511545 305 533673 7 View All Prev Next

First cases in Bihar and Jharkhand

States like Bihar and Jharkhand, which had previously reported no cases in the current wave, have now confirmed their first infections.

A 31-year-old man from Patna with no recent travel history was tested positive and is being treated at a private hospital, according to a PTI report.

A person who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive in Jharkhand's Ranchi, marking the state’s first case in this wave, the news agency's report added.

Karnataka assessing precautionary measures

In Karnataka, health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the government is monitoring the situation and has asked officials to increase testing, especially in high-risk groups.

"We have asked our department officials to conduct tests. RT-PCR testing kits will most probably reach our centres by tomorrow or the day after," Rao said.

“So, wherever necessary, we have asked for tests to be conducted, especially with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) cases among aged people and children. This is compulsory at private and government hospitals.”

"Let's see the situation for four to five days in the state and the country," and said technical advisory committee meetings will be held weekly.

Rao also noted that the central government is monitoring the situation but has not issued any specific new restrictions, only guidelines on testing and precautions for high-risk individuals.

Central gov reviewed situation across states

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday, last week, reviewed the situation with top officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Department of Health Research, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), new Covid-19 variants have been detected in the country. These include:

In the new Covid wave, one case of variant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of variant LF.7 have been reported so far.

These variants are under observation by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs). They are not classified as dangerous variants yet, but have been linked to rising case numbers in China and parts of Asia.

In India, however, the most common Covid variant remains JN.1, making up 53% of all cases tested. It is followed by BA.2 (26%) and other Omicron-related strains (20%).