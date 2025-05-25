Covid-19 cases rise in India: Surge reported in Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka

Several states across India are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, though health officials say most infections are mild and manageable. Authorities in multiple states have begun preparations to ensure the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, and vaccines in case the situation worsens. Karnataka, Delhi, and other states have issued advisories, urging people to stay calm.(PTI)

India has 257 active COVID-19 cases as of May 19, according to the Union Health Ministry. The ministry also noted that most of these are mild and do not require hospital admission.

However, southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, along with Delhi , Gujarat and Maharashtra, have recorded noticeable uptick in recent days.

Several states including Karnataka and Delhi have released advisories while urging the public to remain calm and avoid panic.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare following changes were seen in active case numbers since May 12, till 19th May:

Kerala: +69 cases

Maharashtra: +44 cases

Tamil Nadu: +34 cases

Karnataka: +8 cases

Gujarat: +6 cases

Delhi: +3 cases

Despite the increase, health experts maintain that there is no cause for alarm.

Also read: Bengaluru Covid death: 84-year-old man with comorbidities dies after testing positive

"At the moment, the situation is under control. There are, at most, sporadic cases, which are also rare. Even the present cases are being managed very easily," Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital told ANI on Friday.

Union health secretary reviews situation across states

Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Saturday reviewed the situation following reports of rising cases in several states. According to official sources, most cases continue to be mild and are being managed at home.

While COVID-19 is now treated like other viral illnesses, the Health Ministry has advised people to follow basic precautions such as wearing masks in crowded places, practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding large gatherings.

Authorities have stressed the importance of ongoing surveillance. COVID-19 trends are being tracked through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).