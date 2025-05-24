Several states on alert as Covid cases rise, most infections mild | 10 developments

Covid-19 cases have been going up in parts of India, prompting some states to start preparations for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines to tackle any further surge in infections. A doctor inspects an isolation ward prepared for the patients with Covid-19 symptoms at a government hospital in Secunderabad in Telangana on May 24. (AFP)

Among states and UTs that have reported cases are Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi, which logged 23 infections on Friday and issued an advisory to hospitals.

Meanwhile, according to the INSACOG data, one case of the newly emerging Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of LF.7 have been detected in India. As of May 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies LF.7 and NB.1.8 subvariants as Variants Under Monitoring (VUMs), not as Variants of Concern (VOCs) or Variants of Interest (VOIs). But these are the variants reportedly driving the rise in Covid cases in China and parts of Asia.

Covid cases in India | Latest updates

– 'Most Covid cases mild': According to official sources cited by ANI news agency, the matter regarding Covid-19 cases was reviewed by the Union Health Secretary on Saturday. “It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care. The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and, through its multiple agencies, is proactively monitoring the situation closely,” the official sources said, noting that some cases have been reported mainly from states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc.

– Karnataka: Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday assured that there is nothing alarming about the recent surge in Covid cases. According to the state health minister, Karnataka had 35 Covid cases this year, with a slight increase in the last 15 days. In view of that technical advisory committee following which an advisory was issued.

– Delhi Covid cases: Delhi on Friday reported 23 Covid-19 cases, prompting the government to issue an advisory asking all hospitals to prepare for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. This is the first time that Delhi has reported Covid-19 cases in nearly three years. The health condition of all 23 covid patients is fine, Delhi health minister said.

– Haryana: Haryana health minister Arti Singh Rao on Saturday assured the public that the state government has taken all necessary steps to manage the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, urging people not to panic. As per an official statement released on May 23, Haryana has recorded four active Covid-19 cases—two each in Gurugram and Faridabad. None of the patients have a recent history of international travel, according to health authorities.

– UP's Noida, Ghaziabad: A 55-year-old woman has been placed under home quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, officials said on Saturday, as per PTI news agency. Officials on Friday said four people have tested positive for Covid in UP's Ghaziabad, prompting the health department to increase surveillance in the district, PTI reported.

– Maharashtra's Thane: A Covid patient died while eight new cases of the viral infection were reported in Thane on Saturday, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said, as per PTI. Thane has a total of 18 active Covid-19 patients, TMC said, adding that only one of them is undergoing treatment at hospital while others are in home isolation.

– Uttarakhand: AIIMS Rishikesh reported three Covid cases, adding to the recent surge in cases across the country. Rishikesh AIIMS Director Meenu Singh informed that one of the three patients has already been discharged. "Three Covid patients have been reported in the AIIMS... One has been discharged... Another patient is one of our residents. She has been kept in isolation. Another patient is from Gujarat who came here for the Badrinath Yatra," ANI news agency quoted Dr Meenu Singh.

– Telangana: A Covid case was reported in Hyderabad, PTI quoted officials as saying on Friday. The patient, a pulmonologist, has fully recovered, officials said. The pulmonologist, a resident of Kukatpally here, followed covid-19 isolation norms for five days and those who came in contact with him were also traced, they said.

– Covid case in Karnataka's Bengaluru: A nine-month-old baby boy tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru, health department officials said on Friday, adding that a gradual rise in cases has been observed over the past 20 days. Harsh Gupta, principal secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department, said the baby tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on May 22, as per PTI. "The patient is stable and is currently admitted to Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya, Bengaluru," he said.

– Four cases in Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday said four Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the state in the past 24 hours—three in Visakhapatnam and one in the Rayalaseema region. The minister said a woman in Vizag tested positive on Thursday, followed by her family member and a postgraduate medical student who tested positive on Friday.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)