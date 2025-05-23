Delhi govt issues advisory on Covid amid rise in cases, asks hospitals to keep beds, oxygen prepared

The Delhi government on Friday issued an advisory on the Covid-19 disease, asking hospitals in the national capital to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines. A teacher of the Gurukul School of Art makes an awareness painting of COVID-19, in Mumbai on Wednesday.(ANI)

All health institutions have been asked to send all positive Covid-19 samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital, according to PTI news agency.

“The hospitals must ensure preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics, other drugs and vaccines. All equipment such as ventilators, Bi-PAP, oxygen concentrators and PSA must be in functional condition,” it stated.

The health department said that daily reporting of all parameters must also be done on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.

Mild infections have been reported from several parts of India. On Friday, Haryana reported four new covid cases, which were reported to be mild, and the concerned individuals have been kept under home observation with medical supervision. Health minister Arti Singh Rao assured that there is no need for panic and added that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

