Covid cases: With 4,408 fresh infections, Maharashtra crosses 6.4 million mark

With 4,408 fresh infections, Maharashtra crossed the 6.4 million mark of Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. The state’s tally stood at 6,401,213. The tally of active cases also dropped to 61,306 as 5,424 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours.

The state also saw 116 casualties during the same period. Sangli reported the highest toll with 36 deaths. Of them, 29 were found in the district and the rest in the city. It was followed by Satara with 30 fatalities.

Even as the decline in daily cases is slow, the Maharashtra government has granted relaxations in restrictions across the state from August 15. Officials said the impact of relaxations will be known in the next 15 days and further decisions will be taken after assessing the situation.

On the other hand, Delta plus variant cases are rising in the state. Till Monday, the state had 76 Delta plus cases, a concern for the state administration.

Maharashtra is the state with highest number of Covid-19 cases. Now, it also has the maximum Delta plus variant cases.

Significantly, it also achieved a milestone of administering 50 million doses on Monday. It vaccinated 677,974 people on Tuesday and has administered a total 50,710,698 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.