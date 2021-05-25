Home / India News / Covid: Daily recoveries outnumber new cases in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district

PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The present Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 4.75 per cent, and there are 5,284 active cases in the district, an official said. (Deepak Sansta/HT file photo)

The daily count of Covid-19 recoveries has outnumbered the fresh infections in the last one month in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The district on Monday (May 24) recorded 326 Covid-19 cases, which is a marked decline from April 24, when it saw 1,497 new infections, the official said. The present Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 4.75 per cent, and there are 5,284 active cases in the district, he said.

At least 23,249 people tested positive for the infection from April 24 to May 24, and 31,473 were discharged from hospitals after recovery in this period, the official said. The district has so far recorded 1,40,737 infections, including 1,32,361 recoveries and 3,092 deaths, he said.

