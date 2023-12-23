Covid India cases Live Updates: Kerala health minister says ‘situation under control’
The outbreak of the JN.1 sub-variant of SARS-COV2 has triggered concerns in the country with the Union government directing states to send samples of all Covid-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing in an attempt to step up a vigil for any concerning variant of the virus.
The affected states that have shown a slight increase in cases in India include Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Punjab, and Delhi.
States have amped up their preparedness and introduced individual surveillance guidelines as a precautionary measure.
Nearly 93% of those infected have mild symptoms and are isolating at home. Among those who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country, only 0.1% are on ventilator support, 1.2% are admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), and 0.6% are on oxygen support, the government data said.
Although classified in the Variant of Interest (VOI) category, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants. The UN health body also said that the evidence at hand suggests current vaccines are capable of preventing severe disease and death.
- Dec 23, 2023 07:01 AM IST
Covid India cases Live: Andhra Pradesh CM says no need to panic
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said there is no need to worry about the JN.1 strain of coronavirus, which is said to be the cause of a spike in cases across India. "Alert the village and ward secretariat system, and the village clinic system for preventive steps. Village clinic staff should be made aware of the steps that need to be taken against the new variant," he said at a presser.Dec 23, 2023 06:43 AM IST
Covid India cases Live: 9 cases recorded in Telangana
Nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday, eight of them in Hyderabad, were reported in Telangana. The total number of cases under treatment/ isolation stood at 27, a Health department bulletin said. A total of 1,245 samples were tested on Friday and reports were pending for 68.Dec 23, 2023 06:29 AM IST
Covid India cases Live: Second case reported in Gurugram
A second case of Covid-19 was reported in Gurugram making the health department in the NCR swing into action. All adequate arrangements have been made by the health department to check the spread of the disease, a health official said.
A 42-year-old woman was tested Covid-positive on Friday, the health official said.Dec 23, 2023 06:21 AM IST
Covid India cases Live: Rajasthan reports 6 new cases
Six new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in Rajasthan along with one related death. According to a statement, a state-level team has been constituted for the prevention and control of Covid-19 infection. The samples of 683 patients were taken for testing on Friday.Dec 23, 2023 06:14 AM IST
Covid India cases Live: Kerala health minister says ‘nothing to worry about’
Kerala is among the most hit states with the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19. According to the last updated data by the Union government, Kerala reported 265 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death.
However, Kerala health minister Veena George said there is “nothing to worry about” and everything is "under control."
"There is nothing to worry about. We have found a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. A state-level meeting and a ministerial-level meeting were held. We decided to start genomic sequencing back in November," she said.
