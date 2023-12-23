Covid India cases Live Updates: Kerala health minister says ‘situation under control’

The outbreak of the JN.1 sub-variant of SARS-COV2 has triggered concerns in the country with the Union government directing states to send samples of all Covid-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing in an attempt to step up a vigil for any concerning variant of the virus. Special ward being prepared at a Govt hospital(PTI)

The affected states that have shown a slight increase in cases in India include Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, Gujarat, Telangana, Punjab, and Delhi.

States have amped up their preparedness and introduced individual surveillance guidelines as a precautionary measure.

Nearly 93% of those infected have mild symptoms and are isolating at home. Among those who are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the country, only 0.1% are on ventilator support, 1.2% are admitted into the intensive care unit (ICU), and 0.6% are on oxygen support, the government data said.

Although classified in the Variant of Interest (VOI) category, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants. The UN health body also said that the evidence at hand suggests current vaccines are capable of preventing severe disease and death.