Covid: India sees nearly 25% rise in daily cases with 17,135 fresh infections; 47 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 17,135 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours – an increase of nearly 25% from the previous day – which pushed the national caseload to 44,067,144, according to the Union health ministry's bulletin on Wednesday.

This is for the fourth straight day when less than 20,000 people tested positive for the viral disease in 24 hours. On July 31, the country logged 19,673 fresh infections, while the corresponding figure for August 1 and 2 was 16,464 and 13,734 respectively.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's bulletin also highlighted that the total active cases in the country dipped further to 137,057, while recoveries rose to 43,403,610 with as many as 19,823 new discharges. The overall death toll due to the virus was at 526,477, of which 47 fatalities were reported in the latest 24-hour period.

Recoveries, deaths and active cases account for 98.49%, 1.20% and 0.32% of the cumulative caseload.

Also, with as many as 464,919 samples tested for Covid-19 on August 2, of which 17,135 tested positive, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69%, and the number of samples tested thus far rose to more than 876.35 million.

On the vaccination front, 2,349,651 more doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered taking the total number of doses administered till now to nearly 2.05 billion. The national vaccination drive began on January 16 last year.

