Covid vaccine coverage: U.P. crosses 35 crore milestone
Uttar Pradesh crossed the 35-crore milestone in Covid vaccination on Tuesday, including 4,33,287 doses administered in the past 24 hours.
According to the data from the CoWIN portal, a total of 35,00,46,878 doses were administered by 7 pm. In total, 15,36,14,819 adults have taken the first dose, and 14,58,13,287 have taken the second dose.
Among beneficiaries between 15 and 18 years, 1,41,08,716 have been given their first dose, and among them, 1,29,09,010 have received their second dose as well. Among beneficiaries between 12 and 15 years, 85,07,506 first doses have been administered, and 71,79,763 have been given the second dose. Till now, a total of 74,96,005 precaution doses have been administered in the state.
State logs 583 new Covid cases
The landmark comes amidst a rise in Covid cases across the state. On Tuesday, the state logged 583 new Covid cases, including 70 in Lucknow.
“The state tested 61,900 Covid samples in the past 24 hours, while a total of 11,97,42,468 samples have been tested till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. In Lucknow, Chinhut reported 18 new Covid cases, NK Road 9, Alambagh 6, Aliganj 6, Tudiyaganj 5 and Indira Nagar 4.
-
Shivpal, SBSP hit out at Ramgopal, SP over meeting with Yogi
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) chief Shivpal Yadav hit out at his cousin and Samajwadi Party chief national general secretary Ramgopal Yadav over the latter's Monday evening meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and asked why did he not speak for SP senior leaders Azam Khan, Nahid Hasan and Shazil Islam.
-
2 arrested from UP for death of woman in Bhiwandi
The Narpoli police arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh in the murder case of the woman whose body was found wrapped in a cloth and thrown in a drain near a residential society in Bhiwandi last week. Sangita was killed on July 1. She was a Muslim and had changed her religion to Hindu after moving in with her beau. The woman was identified as a native of Gujarat, 25, Nafiza Shah.
-
Prayagraj: Gang of looters busted, four held
In a breakthrough, joint teams of SOG and Colonelganj police busted a gang of looters and arrested four of its members with looted cash and jewellery on Tuesday. The accused were wanted in two cases of loots at Colonelganj police station, officials said. ASP Abhishek Bhartiya said acting on tip-off police team arrested Sandeep Kumar Patel, Juned Ahmad, Vikas Kumar Bhartiya and Vivek Kumar Pandey, all residents of different villages of Ghoorpur of trans-Yamuna.
-
‘Project Praveen’: U.P. govt to impart skill training to 21K students of classes 9-12
Aiming to equip students with skills required for jobs, the Uttar Pradesh government will impart skill training to more than 21,000 students of classes 9 to 12 studying in higher secondary schools of the state in the current academic session under 'Project Praveen'. The initiative 'Project Praveen' is to be implemented with immediate effect. The students will be given a choice to opt for the skilling mechanism.
-
Supporters of Shinde, Thackeray clash over CM’s photo at Sena office in Dombivli
Amidst the tussle between the Shiv Sena factions led by CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray in the State, a clash broke out between the two groups at Dombivli Shiv Sena party office on Tuesday over the installation of the photo frame of the CM and his son and Member of Parliament, Shrikant Shinde, at the party office. Earlier, Shinde's photos were removed by Thackeray's supporters after he rebelled.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics