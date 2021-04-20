Home / India News / Covid: PM Modi urges vaccine makers to continuously scale up production capacity
Covid: PM Modi urges vaccine makers to continuously scale up production capacity

Lauding the performance of vaccine manufacturers, Modi said during the virtual meeting the biggest strengths of India's vaccine industry are 'Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav' which make the country a vaccine leader in the world, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 07:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine manufacturers across the country where he urged them to continuously scale up their production capacity to inoculate the citizens in the shortest possible time.

Lauding their performance, Modi said during the virtual meeting the biggest strengths of India's vaccine industry are ‘Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav’ which make the country a vaccine leader in the world, according to a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He also credited the manufacturers for developing and manufacturing vaccine doses in record time and the efforts of the scientists in developing new vaccines.

"PM Modi remarked that throughout this process of developing and manufacturing vaccines, the country has constantly worked with the spirit of public-private partnership under the ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’, and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem," the PMO statement read.

The Prime Minister also assured possible help and logistical support to the vaccine manufactures and smooth approval for all vaccine candidates which under the trial phase.

According to the Centre's data, 12,71,29,113 vaccine doses have been administered till now while more than 32 lakh doses were given in the last 24 hours. From May 1, the country will expand its vaccination drive and will inoculate all benefciaries above the age of 18.

