Covid recoveries in Andhra Pradesh breach 1.6 mn mark; 10,373 new cases seen

The gross coronavirus recoveries in Andhra Pradesh crossed 1.6 million as 15,958 more people got cured of the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The state added 10,373 fresh cases and saw 80 more fatalities in 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart showed 1,749,363 total infections, 1,609,879 recoveries and 11,376 deaths so far. The active caseload reduced further to 128,108 on Saturday, the bulletin added. In the last seven days, the active coronavirus cases in AP fell by 37,687.

Only four districts in the state now have more than 10,000 active cases, while the remaining nine are in four digits each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest of 3,490.

East Godavari district reported less than 2,000 fresh daily cases after a long gap, adding 1,880 to take its overall count to 237,033. It has the highest number of 27,812 active cases now, a considerable drop from about 34,000 a fortnight ago. Chittoor district stopped just short of the two lakh total cases mark as it registered 1,728 afresh in a day.

West Godavari reported 1,078 and Anantapuramu 1,002 while the remaining nine districts added less than 700 new cases each. East Godavari (1,001) and Krishna (1,000) districts joined Chittoor (1,364) with total Covid-19 fatalities of over 1,000 each.

Chittoor reported 12 fresh fatalities, Anantapuramu, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram nine each, Kurnool, SPS Nellore and West Godavari six each, East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam five each, Krishna four, Prakasam three and Kadapa one in a day.