Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Covid reinforced usefulness of traditional knowledge systems: Mohan Bhagwat
india news

Covid reinforced usefulness of traditional knowledge systems: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS president Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reinforced the usefulness of the traditional knowledge systems and the vision emanating from ‘selfhood’. Speaking at the annual Vijaya Dashami address in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “We experienced the efficacy of our traditional lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic medicinal system in fighting and tackling the coronavirus.
The Vijay Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 09:40 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

RSS president Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reinforced the usefulness of the traditional knowledge systems and the vision emanating from ‘selfhood’.

Speaking at the annual Vijaya Dashami address in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “We experienced the efficacy of our traditional lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic medicinal system in fighting and tackling the coronavirus.”

The Vijay Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as it is during this address future plans and vision are put forward for all to follow.

Bhagwat said on Friday that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was far more destructive than the first one, and did not even spare the youth. “Efforts of the citizens who selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the pandemic are praiseworthy,” the RSS chief said.

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Second wife can’t be called legally wedded spouse even if...’: HC

RSS chief performs Shastra Pooja ahead of annual Vijaya Dashami address

News updates from HT: From today, foreigners to visit India on chartered flights

President, PM Modi greet nation on Dussehra
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP