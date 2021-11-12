Home / India News / Covid special trains to be restored as regular timetabled trains
  • The ministry of railways has decided to restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indian Railways was running the trains as Covid special, with changed numbers and fare.(Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The ministry of railways on Friday announced its decision to discontinue Covid-19 special trains as fresh infections have shown a sustained decline in the country. According to a circular issued by the Railway Board, the ministry has decided to restore the number, fare and categorisation of regular timetabled trains which are presently operating as Mail/Express Special and Holiday Special due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Ministry of Railways have decided that all regular Time Tabled Trains which are presently operating as MSPC % HSP train services, including in the working Times Table, 2021, shall be operated with regular number and with fare and categorisation as applicable," the circular reads.

The Board said that Railways will neither collect any difference in the fare on the tickets already booked in advance, nor any refund will be allowed.

It requested CRIS to make necessary changes in the software for train bookings and other railways-related services and asked each zonal railway to ensure necessary arrangements to make details available to all concerned staff well in advance.

"Second class of such trains shall continue to run as reserved except any relaxation permitted in special case," the circular said.

‪indian railways‬ coronavirus
