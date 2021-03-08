Covid vaccination makes Women’s Day special for Vrindavan’s widows

Women’s Day turned out to be special for the elderly widows of Vrindavan as they participated in the Covid-19 vaccination drive at a state-run public health facility in the temple town on Monday.

“A large number of widows, mostly in their 80s and living in ashrams, took part in the vaccination drive, following all Covid protocols,” said Veenita Verma, vice president, Sulabh Hope Foundation.

“We took the initiative with the help of the government hospital to make Women’s Day special for those living in Vrindavan’s Maa Sharda Ashram,” said Verma.

One of the widows, Kamla Adhikari (86) said, “We have followed all restrictions and remained inside our ashram for the last one year and now we are feeling happy after taking the vaccine along with two dozen other sisters. It made the Women’s Day special for us.”

"It was a memorable moment for us to see elderly mothers waiting for their turn to get the vaccines,” said Verma.

The holy town of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh is home to thousands of widows who have either been abandoned by their families or are just alone in the world.

Sulabh NGO looks after these widows living in various ashrams.

The organisation — led by social reformer and Sulabh movement founder Bindeshwar Pathak — has been playing a leading role in adding joy to the lives of widows by organising various functions for them from time to time, especially on festivals.