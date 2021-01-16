Covid vaccination starts in Odisha, class IV hospital employee gets first shot

The first phase Covid-19 vaccination kicked off in Odisha on Saturday with the immunisation drive at 161 session sites in all 30 districts of the state.

The first vaccine shot in the state was administered to a sanitation worker, Biranchi Naik (51), of Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar at 11:05 am followed by the director of Capital Hospital, Dr Laxmidhar Sahu, an orthopaedic surgeon. A total of 16,100 healthcare workers would be vaccinated on the first day of the drive.

Former AIIMS director and vice chancellor of Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA) University, Dr Ashok Mohapatra and current director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dr Gitanajali Batmanbane, also received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The state has received 4.08 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine in the first lot and has dispatched it to the cold chain points in the districts.

A senior government official said prescribed protocols will be followed while administering the vaccine and necessary infrastructure has been created across districts for this purpose.

The government is targeting to complete the first dose of vaccination of 1.92 lakh healthcare workers within a week using the available vials. The state has 3.38 lakh registered healthcare workers, said Pradipta Mohapatra, additional chief secretary of the health department.