Covid vaccine for 18+: Registration on CoWin from April 28, no walk-ins allowed | All you need to know

Registration for the third phase of vaccination against Covid-19 for those between the age groups of 18 and 45 years will begin on April 28, the government said on Thursday through its citizen engagement platform @MyGovIndia. There will be no walk-in registration for this age group of people, the tweet said. Registration through the Aarogya Setu app will also start on April 28.

Earlier in the day, reports quoting the chief of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma, said the registration would be opened within two days.

Here is all you need to know before registering yourself for vaccination in the third phase:

> Like the first and the second phase, registration would be done through the cowin.gov.in website and Aarogya Setu mobile app.

> Co-Win mobile application available for download in the play store is only for administrators, not for beneficiaries.

> Unlike phase 1 and phase 2, where walk-ins were allowed, in this phase, there will no walk-in registration. What does this mean? All appointments have to be booked in advance through the Co-Win website or the Aarogya Setu app. A person between the age group of 18 and 44 will not be allowed to walk in a vaccination facility and get registered.

CoWin app set for revamp as pvt hospitals, states allowed to buy vaccines

> But as the vaccination drive for phase one and phase two will go on simultaneously, senior citizens will have still have the walk-in facility unless specified otherwise.

> In the previous phases, one person was allowed to book an appointment for another 4 people. But as mentioned by MyGovIndia, only self-registration is allowed in phase 3.

> All appointments have to be made in advance, as there is no walk-in facility.

> Once you register on or after April 28, the appointments will be slotted starting from May 1 onwards.

Vaccine price

In central government hospitals, vaccination will remain free for everyone. In state government and private hospitals, people will have to pay for their vaccine doses, depending on the open market price of the vaccines. For example, Covishield (the oxford-Astrazeneca) vaccine will be available at ₹400 to states and ₹600 to private hospitals, per dose. Bharat Biotech has not yet announced Covaxin's price.