Covid-19: 1,100 buildings sealed in Mumbai, over 8k containment zones in Delhi

Delhi has surpassed Mumbai in the number of single-day rise of Covid-19 infections after it recorded over 17,000 fresh cases on Wednesday, a mark that Mumbai is quite far from reaching. Mumbai's highest peak was recorded on April 4, when the city registered 11,163 fresh cases. As the civic bodies are tightening curbs and imposing local containments, figures reveal that posh areas in both the cities are contributing the highest number of new infections.

8,661 containment zones in Delhi

According to data till April 14, Delhi has 8,661 containment zones, including 7,706 active containment zones. With 2,2173, South Delhi has the highest number of containment zones in Delhi. Several buildings in Saket, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli have been declared as containment zones in the city.

1,100 buildings sealed in Mumbai

According to data till April 14, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has sealed 1,100 buildings in the municipal area while there are 95 active containment zones (slums and chawls) in the civic area. The KW ward comprising areas like Char Bungalow, Lokhandwala Circle, Jogeshwari (W), Behram baugh, Kevani pada, Irla, Vile Parle (W), Gilbert Hill, Saat Bungalow, Sakhar Nagar, Juhu Road, Lallubhai Park, Versova, Andheri (W), Juhu, has 263 building sealed, followed by the D ward that has 253 sealed buildings.

Is Delhi's Covid-19 condition worse than Mumbai?

Though the national Capital has surpassed Mumbai in the number of daily rises in, Mumbai has more active Covid-19 cases than Delhi. According to data, Mumbai has 85,494 active Covid-19 cases, while Delhi's active caseload stands at 54,309. Mumbai's total Covid-19 toll is 12,189, while Delhi has seen 11,652 total deaths, though Delhi's daily toll has been higher than Mumbai in the past few days.

While Mumbai has been under night curfew and weekend lockdown, the Delhi government on Thursday took a step forward to bringing back restrictions as it announced weekend lockdown for this week.