Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Covid-19: 10 new cases of Delta Plus found in Maharashtra, tally reaches 76
india news

Covid-19: 10 new cases of Delta Plus found in Maharashtra, tally reaches 76

An 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri was the first person in Maharashtra to succumb to the Delta Plus variant. More than 80 cases of the coronavirus variant have been detected across the country, according to Union health ministry.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Fully vaccinated commuters queue up for local train passes in Thane on Monday after the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.(Praful Gangrude/HT Photo)

The Maharashtra health department said on Monday that 10 new cases of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the state. This took the statewide tally to 76, it added.

Out of the 10 new cases, six have been found in Kolhapur, three in Ratnagiri and one in Sindhudurg, the health department said.

Five of those infected with the Delta Plus variant have died in Maharashtra, according to the health department. While two of these fatalities have been reported from Ratnagiri, one each has been recorded from Mumbai, Beed, and Raigad.

Last week, five new cases of the highly transmissible variant were recorded in Maharashtra.

An 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri was the first person in the state to succumb to the Delta Plus variant, followed by a 63-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Mumbai. The woman from Mumbai succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city.

A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman had taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine but still tested positive.

The Maharashtra government said that genomic sequencing of coronaviruses is being carried out on a regular basis as an integral part of the state's corona prevention and control measures. Genetic sequencing is a very important component of laboratory surveys, it added.

The state government has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, a laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, to expedite the genetic sequencing survey.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, said earlier this month that more than 80 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected across the country. It added that Delta Plus has not led to any exponential surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the health ministry, four types of variants are categorised as Delta Plus - AY1 (B.1.617.2.1), AY2, AY3 and one more sub-lineage - in which one more gene has been detected and its only sample was found in Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra coronavirus delta plus
TRENDING NEWS

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP