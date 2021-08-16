Covid-19: 10 new cases of Delta Plus found in Maharashtra, tally reaches 76

The Maharashtra health department said on Monday that 10 new cases of the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus have been detected in the state. This took the statewide tally to 76, it added.

Out of the 10 new cases, six have been found in Kolhapur, three in Ratnagiri and one in Sindhudurg, the health department said.

Five of those infected with the Delta Plus variant have died in Maharashtra, according to the health department. While two of these fatalities have been reported from Ratnagiri, one each has been recorded from Mumbai, Beed, and Raigad.

Last week, five new cases of the highly transmissible variant were recorded in Maharashtra.

An 80-year-old woman from Ratnagiri was the first person in the state to succumb to the Delta Plus variant, followed by a 63-year-old fully-vaccinated woman from Mumbai. The woman from Mumbai succumbed to the infection in the last week of July, the first death due to the Delta Plus variant in the city.

A resident of suburban Ghatkopar, the woman had taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine but still tested positive.

The Maharashtra government said that genomic sequencing of coronaviruses is being carried out on a regular basis as an integral part of the state's corona prevention and control measures. Genetic sequencing is a very important component of laboratory surveys, it added.

The state government has entered into an agreement with the Institute of Genomics and Integrated Biology, a laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, to expedite the genetic sequencing survey.

The Union health ministry, meanwhile, said earlier this month that more than 80 cases of the Delta Plus variant have been detected across the country. It added that Delta Plus has not led to any exponential surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to the health ministry, four types of variants are categorised as Delta Plus - AY1 (B.1.617.2.1), AY2, AY3 and one more sub-lineage - in which one more gene has been detected and its only sample was found in Maharashtra.